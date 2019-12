A film produced in 1962 that looks at life in a small paper-mill town in Québec where most of the 6 500 inhabitants derive their livelihood from the one industry. Day after day, the same work, the same hours, the same machines, the same product, until the entire routine of living becomes but a reflection of the dominant routine of the mill. This is the film's theme as it probes to the very core of company-town life.