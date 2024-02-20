The Last Glacier

Schefferville, a single-industry town, is closing down because the mine that gave it birth has ceased operation. There is a general exodus. The film singles out Raoul and Carmen, for whom the demise of the town signals the irrevocable breakdown of their marriage. Professional actors mix smoothly with the local population to heighten the documentary aspect of this drama. The resulting docudrama illustrates the vulnerability of the citizens of these artificially created towns. With English sub-titles.
Ages 15 to 16
Geography - Human Geography
History and Citizenship Education - Economy and Development (1500-present)
Indigenous Studies - Issues and Contemporary Challenges
After screening this feature-length film, the teacher can have students find examples of cities built exclusively around exploitation of a natural resource. They can then locate the cities on a map as a way of visualizing Canada’s geological regions. The teacher may also want to talk about co-existence of whites and Native people after viewing the film.