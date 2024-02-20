The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Last Glacier

| 1 h 23 min

Schefferville, a single-industry town, is closing down because the mine that gave it birth has ceased operation. There is a general exodus. The film singles out Raoul and Carmen, for whom the demise of the town signals the irrevocable breakdown of their marriage. Professional actors mix smoothly with the local population to heighten the documentary aspect of this drama. The resulting docudrama illustrates the vulnerability of the citizens of these artificially created towns. With English sub-titles.

Work and Labour Relations
Families
Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis)
Mining
Credits
  • director
    Roger Frappier
    Jacques Leduc
  • script
    Roger Frappier
    Jacques Leduc
  • producer
    Jean Dansereau
  • camera
    Jacques Leduc
    Pierre Letarte
  • sound
    Claude Beaugrand
  • sound editing
    Claude Beaugrand
  • editing
    Monique Fortier
  • music
    René Lussier
    Jean Derome
  • cast
    Renato Battisti
    Martin Dumont
    Robert Gravel
    Louise Laprade
    Michel Rivard
    Marie St-Onge

Education

Ages 15 to 16

Geography - Human Geography
History and Citizenship Education - Economy and Development (1500-present)
Indigenous Studies - Issues and Contemporary Challenges

After screening this feature-length film, the teacher can have students find examples of cities built exclusively around exploitation of a natural resource. They can then locate the cities on a map as a way of visualizing Canada’s geological regions. The teacher may also want to talk about co-existence of whites and Native people after viewing the film.

