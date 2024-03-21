The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset

Child of the Andes (Spanish Version)

1985 58 min
Coming soon

This documentary presents the people of Andahuaylillas, Peru, a small village located high in the Andes. Ten-year-old Sébastiana recounts their history and legends and explains the local customs, which have persisted for over three centuries. Child of the Andes is a look at a simpler way of life still undisturbed by modern society's technology and materialism.

Sorry this content is not available in your current location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Campus
Child of the Andes (Spanish Version)

Details

This documentary presents the people of Andahuaylillas, Peru, a small village located high in the Andes. Ten-year-old Sébastiana recounts their history and legends and explains the local customs, which have persisted for over three centuries. Child of the Andes is a look at a simpler way of life still undisturbed by modern society's technology and materialism.

Developing Countries
Social Issues
All subjects

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Explore