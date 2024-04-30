The Responsibilities of Freedom

Part four of New Nation in the West Indies appraises problems that face the people of the West Indies Federation as they take up the challenge of their new nationhood. With such problems as over-population and a disparity in the resources of the ten member island units, underdevelopment and poverty loom large on the horizon. The will to win is there, and the film strikes a note of optimism as it shows how the challenge is being met. An important development is the educational program, at all levels and in all regions, which promises to be the cornerstone on which …
Part four of New Nation in the West Indies appraises problems that face the people of the West Indies Federation as they take up the challenge of their new nationhood. With such problems as over-population and a disparity in the resources of the ten member island units, underdevelopment and poverty loom large on the horizon. The will to win is there, and the film strikes a note of optimism as it shows how the challenge is being met. An important development is the educational program, at all levels and in all regions, which promises to be the cornerstone on which the Federation will build.