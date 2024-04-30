The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Responsibilities of Freedom

1958 30 min
Coming soon

Part four of New Nation in the West Indies appraises problems that face the people of the West Indies Federation as they take up the challenge of their new nationhood. With such problems as over-population and a disparity in the resources of the ten member island units, underdevelopment and poverty loom large on the horizon. The will to win is there, and the film strikes a note of optimism as it shows how the challenge is being met. An important development is the educational program, at all levels and in all regions, which promises to be the cornerstone on which …

The Responsibilities of Freedom

Details

Developing Countries
Social Issues
  • director
    Ian MacNeill
  • script
    Ian MacNeill
  • producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • photography
    John Gunn
  • sound
    Joseph Champagne
  • editing
    Brian Keene
    Robert Russell
  • sound editing
    Malca Gillson
  • narrator
    Hugh Springer

The Responsibilities of Freedom
Explore