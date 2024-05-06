Weakness into Strength

Part two of New Nation in the West Indies focusses on the people of the British West Indies--the multi-racial groups whose origins are African, East African, Chinese, European, and Amerindian--and shows their common effort to nurture their fledgling nation. Hugh Springer and other spokesmen draw many examples from the economic and political life of the Caribbean islands that have joined the Federation to illustrate ways in which union is expected to benefit them, and to show how the people are accepting the responsibilities of their new state.