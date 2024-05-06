The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Weakness into Strength

1958 30 min
Part two of New Nation in the West Indies focusses on the people of the British West Indies--the multi-racial groups whose origins are African, East African, Chinese, European, and Amerindian--and shows their common effort to nurture their fledgling nation. Hugh Springer and other spokesmen draw many examples from the economic and political life of the Caribbean islands that have joined the Federation to illustrate ways in which union is expected to benefit them, and to show how the people are accepting the responsibilities of their new state.

Weakness into Strength

Developing Countries Politics and Government All subjects
  • director
    Ian MacNeill
  • commentary
    Ian MacNeill
  • producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • photography
    John Gunn
  • sound
    Joseph Champagne
  • editing
    Brian Keene
    Robert Russell
  • sound editing
    Malca Gillson
  • narrator
    Hugh Springer

