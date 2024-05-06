The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Background to Federation

1958 30 min
Part one of New Nation in the West Indies is an introduction to the Federation of the West Indies. Ten palm-shaded island units, popularly regarded as tourist paradises, have pooled their resources for a common future. What are their problems, hopes and aspirations as they embark on this new chapter in their history? The film presents the views of several spokesmen, notably Hugh Springer, Registrar of the University College of the West Indies, and the Honourable Norman Manley, Chief Minister of Jamaica, who describes the historical, political and economic motivations that led to the union.

Background to Federation

Details

Developing Countries Politics and Government Foreign Countries
  • director
    Ian MacNeill
  • script
    Ian MacNeill
  • producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • photography
    John Gunn
  • sound
    Joseph Champagne
  • editing
    Brian Keene
    Robert Russell
  • sound editing
    Malca Gillson
  • narrator
    Hugh Springer

Background to Federation
Explore