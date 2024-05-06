Background to Federation

Part one of New Nation in the West Indies is an introduction to the Federation of the West Indies. Ten palm-shaded island units, popularly regarded as tourist paradises, have pooled their resources for a common future. What are their problems, hopes and aspirations as they embark on this new chapter in their history? The film presents the views of several spokesmen, notably Hugh Springer, Registrar of the University College of the West Indies, and the Honourable Norman Manley, Chief Minister of Jamaica, who describes the historical, political and economic motivations that led to the union.