A young boy named Sonny works in an underground coal mine with the adults, taking care of the canary that detects deadly methane gas. He teaches the bird to play dead to prank the men, risking their lives for a moment in the sunlight above.
A young boy named Sonny works in an underground coal mine with the adults, taking care of the canary that detects deadly methane gas. He teaches the bird to play dead to prank the men, risking their lives for a moment in the sunlight above.
Canary, Pierre-Hugues Dallaire & Benoît Therriault, provided by the National Film Board of Canada