The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Canary

A young boy named Sonny works in an underground coal mine with the adults, taking care of the canary that detects deadly methane gas. He teaches the bird to play dead to prank the men, risking their lives for a moment in the sunlight above.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

A young boy named Sonny works in an underground coal mine with the adults, taking care of the canary that detects deadly methane gas. He teaches the bird to play dead to prank the men, risking their lives for a moment in the sunlight above.

Animals Psychology and Psychiatry Safety Mining All subjects
  • director
    Pierre-Hugues Dallaire
    Benoît Therriault
  • producer
    Sébastien Moreau

Explore