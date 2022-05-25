Alambic: Solid Ground

Solid Ground is a poetic and sound-rich travelogue—a personal journal that reveals the thoughts of an expatriate returning to her native land. Employing the rarely used monotype animation technique, Solid Groundreflects the personal experience of discovering different lands and feeling as though one were simultaneously at home and elsewhere. A film from the Alambic collection, a creative lab by the NFB’s French Program Animation Studio that’s designed for emerging filmmakers.

Credits
  • direction
    Beatriz Carvalho
  • script
    Beatriz Carvalho
  • producer
    Anne-Marie Bousquet
  • animation
    Beatriz Carvalho
  • editing
    Mélanie O'Bomsawin
  • sound design
    Stéphanie Hamelin Tomala
  • musical composition
    Stéphanie Hamelin Tomala
  • consultant
    Claude Cloutier
  • voice
    Camila Novais
    Dave Campbell
  • voice director
    Katherine Lauzon
  • translation
    Helge Dascher
  • foley
    Sam Mongeau
  • sound recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • musician
    Claude Hurtubise
  • re-recording
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • concept - opening sequence
    Meky Ottawa
  • illustration - opening sequence
    Janice Nadeau
  • music - opening sequence
    Stéphanie Hamelin Tomala
  • technical director
    Éric Pouliot
  • technical specialist - animation
    Yannick Grandmont
  • technical coordinator
    Mira Mailhot
    Esther Viragh
  • online editor
    Denis Pilon
  • graphic design
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • studio coordinator
    Laetitia Seguin
    Rose Mercier-Marcotte
  • administrator
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Josiane Bernardin
  • executive producer
    Christine Noël
  • marketing
    Nathalie Guérard
