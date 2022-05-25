Alambic : Modern Alchemy

Alambic : Modern Alchemy

| 2 min

Strength. Challenges. Courage. Modern Alchemy depicts a quest for self-knowledge that revolves around resilience, reconstruction and rebirth. A succession of colours, each more vibrant than the last, in which one stops breathing for a moment to find a path toward inner peace. A film from the Alambic collection, a creative lab by the NFB’s French Program Animation Studio that’s designed for emerging filmmakers.

Embed this code on your site

Alambic : Modern Alchemy, Bren López Zepeda, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • direction
    Bren López Zepeda
  • script
    Bren López Zepeda
  • producer
    Anne-Marie Bousquet
  • animation
    Bren López Zepeda
  • infographics
    Mélissa Rousseau
  • editing
    Mélanie O'Bomsawin
  • sound design
    Stéphanie Hamelin Tomala
  • musical composition
    Stéphanie Hamelin Tomala
  • consultant
    Claude Cloutier
  • voice
    Bren López Zepeda
  • voice director
    Katherine Lauzon
  • foley
    Sam Mongeau
  • sound recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • musician
    Martin Plante
    Jimmy Lahaie
  • re-recording
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • concept - opening sequence
    Meky Ottawa
  • illustration - opening sequence
    Janice Nadeau
  • music - opening sequence
    Stéphanie Hamelin Tomala
  • technical director
    Éric Pouliot
  • technical specialist - animation
    Yannick Grandmont
  • technical coordinator
    Mira Mailhot
    Esther Viragh
  • online editor
    Denis Pilon
  • graphic design
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • studio coordinator
    Laetitia Seguin
    Rose Mercier-Marcotte
  • administrator
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Josiane Bernardin
  • executive producer
    Christine Noël
  • marketing
    Nathalie Guérard
 See also
Religion, Beliefs and Ethics
Psychology and Psychiatry
All subjects
New Releases
All channels

Related Films

More great films