How Death Came to Earth

| 14 min

A legend from India, interpreted by a filmmaker from that country. It is a story of gods and men, of suns and moons and Earth, interpreted with an animation style and a richness of colour and design as arresting to the eye as the story and the music are to the ear. Sometimes the illustrations are painted on cells, sometimes the figures are cut-outs moving across shining backgrounds, but always the pace is gentle, inevitable.

Credits
  • director
    Ishu Patel
  • animation
    Ishu Patel
  • camera
    Simon Leblanc
  • sound editing
    Bernard Bordeleau
    Roger Lamoureux
