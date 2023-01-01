Arctic Song

In this six-minute short, Inuit artist, storyteller and co-director Germaine Arnattaujuq (Arnaktauyok) depicts Inuit creation stories in all their glory. Arctic Song tells stories of how the land, sea and sky came to be in beautifully rendered animation. Telling traditional Inuit tales from the Iglulik region of Nunavut through song, the film revitalizes ancient knowledge and shares it with future generations.

Credits
  • writer
    Germaine Arnattaujuq
    Celina Kalluk
    Neil Christopher
  • director
    Germaine Arnattaujuq
    Neil Christopher
    Louise Flaherty
  • producer
    Neil Christopher
    David Christensen
    Nadia Mike
    Alicia Smith
  • executive producer
    Monica Ittusarjuat
    Louise Flaherty
    David Christensen
    Danny Christopher
  • translator
    Monica Ittusarjuat
  • line producer
    Rebeka Herron
  • production manager
    Rebeka Herron
    Leslie Pulsifer
    Halley Roback
  • art director
    Germaine Arnattaujuq
  • animation director
    Leslie Pulsifer
  • design coordinator
    Matthew K. Hoddy
  • concept artist
    Germaine Arnattaujuq
  • storyboard artist
    Tindur Peturs
    Jonathan Wright
    Justin Heymans
  • background artist
    Germaine Arnattaujuq
  • background painter
    Amanda Sandland
  • art assets
    Germaine Arnattaujuq
  • animator
    Tindur Peturs
    Anne-Marie Latanville
    Vivian Zhou
    Justin Leal
  • compositor
    Matthew K. Hoddy
  • after effects animator
    Matthew K. Hoddy
  • digital colourist
    Amanda Sandland
  • end credit animator
    Matthew K. Hoddy
  • music
    Celina Kalluk
  • audio recording
    Aakuluk Music
  • sound designer
    Michael Carlucci
  • re-recording mixer
    Michael Carlucci
  • online editor
    Matthew K. Hoddy
  • northern reviewers
    Roselynn Akulukjuk
    Nadia Mike
    Andrea Flaherty
    Nancy Goupil
  • inuktitut language specialist
    Monica Ittusarjuat
  • studio coordinator
    Samantha Cumerlato
  • studio administrator
    Devon Supeene
    Bree Beach
  • studio operations manager
    Darin Clausen
  • production coordinator
    Jessica Smith
    Faye Yoneda
  • marketing manager
    Kelly Fox
  • production supervisor
    Esther Viragh
  • translation coordinator
    Dana Hopkins
  • office production assistant
    Melody McMullan
  • production accountant
    John Logan
    Kenneth Papa
  • bookkeeper
    Liz Tomkins
  • post production accountant
    Mike Skolnik
  • legal counsel
    Eric Birnberg
    Peter Kallianiotis
    Karla Bobadilla
  • insurance
    HUB International HKMB Limited
