Wow

Wow

| 1 h 34 min

Prompted by the filmmaker, nine teenagers individually act out their secret dreams and, between times, talk about their world as they see it. Babette conceives of herself as an abbess defending her fortress, a convent; Michelle is transported in a dream of love where all time ceases; Philippe is the revolutionary, defeating all the institutions that plague him, and so on, through all their fantasies. All the actual preoccupations of youth are raised: authority, drugs, social conflict, sex. With English subtitles.

This film contains scenes of nudity and/or sexuality. Viewer discretion is advised.

Credits
  • director
    Claude Jutra
  • producer
    Robert Forget
  • photography
    Gilles Gascon
    André-Luc Dupont
  • sound
    Claude Delorme
    Claude Hazanavicius
  • editing
    Claire Boyer
    Yves Dion
    Claude Jutra
  • sound editing
    Sidney Pearson
  • music
    Pierre F. Brault
    Jim Solkin
  • re-recording
    Michel Descombes
    Roger Lamoureux
  • cast
    Danielle Bail
    Pierre Charpentier
    Philippe Dubé
    Dave Gold
    Marc Harvey
    François Jasmin
    Michèle Mercure
    Philippe Raoul
    Monique Simard
