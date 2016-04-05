The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Worth Every Minute

Worth Every Minute

&
| 28 min

A tribute to the late Pat Schulz, a feisty working-class heroine. Known since the '50s for her battles for human rights and her fight for workers' rights in the labour movement, Schulz became one of Toronto's most respected feminists. She led the struggle for day care, equal pay, and other issues central to the women's movement. By focusing on her life, this documentary gives a historical view of the women's movement: its roots, the early issues, current concerns, and emerging directions.

See also
Social Issues
Women - Portraits
All subjects
Credits
  • director
    Catherine Macleod
    Lorraine Segato
  • producer
    Catherine Macleod
    Margaret Pettigrew
    Signe Johansson
  • executive producer
    Kathleen Shannon
    Rina Fraticelli
  • camera
    Don Virgo
    John F. Phillips
    Susan Trow
  • animation camera
    Claude Lebrun
  • sound
    Tim Wilson
    Michel Hazel
    Esther Auger
  • editing
    Signe Johansson
  • sound editing
    Danuta Klis
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
  • music
    Judith Gruber-Stitzer

Suggestions

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Ages 16 to 18

Study Guide - Guide 1

Civics/Citizenship - Human Rights
Diversity - Identity
Family Studies/Home Economics - Feminism
Family Studies/Home Economics - Relationships

Compare and contrast the issues of First Wave feminists (those who were at the forefront of the women’s movement in the 1960s) with the concerns of millennial feminists today. Through inquiry, establish how anyone can be a feminist and how gender is or is not relevant. Define intersectionality and address how this informs contemporary feminist issues.  Address whether or not women have acquired greater social power since this documentary was made—provide examples to support your position.

Worth Every Minute
Also available
DVD

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset

Explore