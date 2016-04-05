Worth Every Minute

Ages 16 to 18

Study Guide - Guide 1

Civics/Citizenship - Human Rights

Diversity - Identity

Family Studies/Home Economics - Feminism

Family Studies/Home Economics - Relationships



Compare and contrast the issues of First Wave feminists (those who were at the forefront of the women’s movement in the 1960s) with the concerns of millennial feminists today. Through inquiry, establish how anyone can be a feminist and how gender is or is not relevant. Define intersectionality and address how this informs contemporary feminist issues. Address whether or not women have acquired greater social power since this documentary was made—provide examples to support your position.