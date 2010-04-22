Toward Intimacy

This feature documentary follows a number of women with disabilities as they affirm their right to seek, develop and sustain intimate relationships with the partners of their choice. In this moving one-hour film, four disabled women from across Canada share their personal experiences, with particular emphasis on sexuality, self-esteem, stereotyping, and parenting.
Ages 16 to 17
Diversity - Identity
Family Studies/Home Economics - Feminism
History and Citizenship Education - Culture and Currents of Thought (1500-present)
Identify the various disabilities discussed in the film. What do these women see as their greatest obstacles to living a normal life? Discuss the individual qualities of each woman that you most admire. Would you consider their lives (as depicted in the film) successful? Defend your response with specific examples from the film.