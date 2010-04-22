The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Toward Intimacy

Toward Intimacy

| 1 h 1 min

This feature documentary follows a number of women with disabilities as they affirm their right to seek, develop and sustain intimate relationships with the partners of their choice. In this moving one-hour film, four disabled women from across Canada share their personal experiences, with particular emphasis on sexuality, self-esteem, stereotyping, and parenting.

Credits
  • director
    Debbie McGee
  • producer
    Nicole Hubert
  • executive producer
    Rina Fraticelli
    Ginny Stikeman
  • cinematography
    Susan Trow
  • sound
    Esther Auger
    Diane Carrière
  • editing
    Francine Fleming
  • sound editing
    Antonia McGrath
  • re-recording
    Adrian Croll
  • music
    Judith Gruber-Stitzer

Education

Ages 16 to 17

Diversity - Identity
Family Studies/Home Economics - Feminism
History and Citizenship Education - Culture and Currents of Thought (1500-present)

Identify the various disabilities discussed in the film. What do these women see as their greatest obstacles to living a normal life? Discuss the individual qualities of each woman that you most admire. Would you consider their lives (as depicted in the film) successful? Defend your response with specific examples from the film.

Toward Intimacy
