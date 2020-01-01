Under the Willow Tree: Pioneer Chinese Women in Canada

A rich and little-known part of Canadian history unfolds through the stories of the first Chinese women to come to Canada and of subsequent generations of Chinese Canadian women. It is an amazing tale of courageous women who left behind their families, knowing they would never see them again and of girls who were shipped off to the New World to marry men they had never met. These are the women who fought against the many forms of racism they faced in Canada while, at the same time, challenging sexism within their own communities. By passing on language, culture, and values to their children, these women defined what it means to be Chinese Canadian. Beautiful old photographs from family albums, the recollections of seven women who grew up in Canada in the first half of the 20th century, and the memories of narrator and director, Dora Nipp, whose grandfather came to Canada in 1881 to build the railway, create a remarkable story of stunning impact.

Credits
  • director
    Dora Nipp
  • producer
    Margaret Wong
  • executive producer
    Ginny Stikeman
  • cinematography
    Savas Kalogeras
  • sound
    Hans Oomes
  • editing
    Margaret Wong
    MeiYen Chan
  • sound editing
    Danuta Klis
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • animation
    Meilan Lam
  • music
    Janet Lumb
  • participation
    Agnes Lor
    Mabel Yee
    Emma Quon
    Jean Lumb
    Gladys Mah
    Norma Li
    Hazel Chong
