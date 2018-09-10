The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Un-Canadians

1996 1 h 12 min
In the late 1940s through to the early '70s, one million Canadians were investigated by their own government, irretrievably altering their lives. The Un-Canadians uncovers some of their stories and documents the workings of a secret government agency, "The Security Panel," an organization that, along with the RCMP security service, shaped and monitored the development of a Canadian blacklist during the Cold War. We also see the influence that the United States, and Senator Joe McCarthy's tactics, had on the Government of Canada. Through in-depth interviews, archival footage and revealing documents, The Un-Canadians tracks down the supposed "subversives" and traces …

In the late 1940s through to the early '70s, one million Canadians were investigated by their own government, irretrievably altering their lives. The Un-Canadians uncovers some of their stories and documents the workings of a secret government agency, "The Security Panel," an organization that, along with the RCMP security service, shaped and monitored the development of a Canadian blacklist during the Cold War. We also see the influence that the United States, and Senator Joe McCarthy's tactics, had on the Government of Canada. Through in-depth interviews, archival footage and revealing documents, The Un-Canadians tracks down the supposed "subversives" and traces the effect that the blacklist had on their lives. Many had their careers ruined and their family lives destroyed. Director Len Scher knows how it feels to grow up in one of these families. His father was one of those blacklisted. Scher's attempts to learn why resulted in the publication of the book "The Un-Canadians," upon which this film is based.

Politics and Government - Canada Law and Crime National Security and Defence War, Conflict and Peace All subjects
  • director
    Len Scher
  • narrator
    Len Scher
  • producer
    Joanne Muroff Smale
    Michael Allder
  • associate producer
    Jacqueline Land
  • executive producer
    Louise Lore
    Gerry Flahive
    Dennis Murphy
  • script
    Len Scher
    Peter Wronski
  • photography
    Tony Wannamaker
  • sound
    Chris Bottomley
  • editing
    Michael Fuller
  • sound editing
    Emil Jany
    David Trevis
    Russell Walker
  • music
    Russell Walker

Education

Ages 14 to 18
Study Guide
Guide 1
School subjects
Civics/Citizenship - Ideologies History - Canada 1946-1991 History and Citizenship Education - Culture and Currents of Thought (1500-present) History and Citizenship Education - Modernization of Quebec Society (1929-1980) Social Studies - Canadian Politics and Government

Warnings: language

Discuss the fact that between the Second World War and 1984, Canada’s Security Panel kept files on more than 800,000 Canadians. What kind of impact did the Security Panel have on people’s lives? In Quebec, Premier Duplessis created the Padlock Law. Why was it declared one of the most anti-democratic laws in Canada? How did McCarthyism in the US create a culture of fear in Canada? Review and discuss more examples of propaganda that perpetuated anxieties about the Cold War. The victims of the Security Panel were similarly shocked that their government had turned against them. Why would Canadians be surprised by this, post-WWII? Discuss the quote, “Evil does not come dressed as evil.”

