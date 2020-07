Shot from his high-rise apartment during COVID-19 “lockdown” in Winnipeg, filmmaker Galen Johnson captured people going about their daily routines in the eerily empty streets, yards, parking lots, balconies and riverbanks. The extreme distance and the diminutive scale of humans is paired with sound close-ups – a combination that embodies the strange, heightened intensity of feeling of the time, knowing an era-defining tragedy is happening yet being so physically removed.