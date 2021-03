Mr. Turgeon is a lonely bachelor. When his fantasies about a female companion fail to materialize, he tries to fill the void with an overabundance of consumer goods. There is nothing in his life but the raucous music of his neighbours. A digital urban tale with the naïve style of paper cut-outs, Lonesome Monsieur Turgeon is an amusing but sympathetic portrait of a man who feels all alone in the world. If only he could connect with the people around him. A film without words.