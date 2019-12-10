The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

This is Not a Movie

For more than 40 years, journalist Robert Fisk has reported on some of the most violent and divisive conflicts in the world. Director Yung Chang captures Fisk in relentless action—feet on the ground, notebook in hand, as he travels into landscapes devastated by war, ferreting out the facts and firing reports back home to reach an audience of millions.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

For more than 40 years, journalist Robert Fisk has reported on some of the most violent and divisive conflicts in the world. Director Yung Chang captures Fisk in relentless action—feet on the ground, notebook in hand, as he travels into landscapes devastated by war, ferreting out the facts and firing reports back home to reach an audience of millions.

 This work contains scenes of violence. Viewer discretion is advised.
Foreign Countries Media and Communication All subjects
  • writer
    Yung Chang
  • director
    Yung Chang
  • co-writer
    Nelofer Pazira
  • producer
    Anita Lee
    Allyson Luchak
    Nelofer Pazira
    Ingmar Trost
  • editor
    Mike Munn
  • cinematography
    Duraid Munajim
  • original music
    Ohad Benchetrit
    Justin Small
  • title sequence
    Handt & Wolber
  • graphics
    Handt & Wolber
  • executive producer
    Anita Lee
    Christopher Clements
    Julie Goldman
  • associate producer
    Kate Vollum
    John Griffith
  • participant
    Robert Fisk
    Yara
    General Jihad Sultan
    Antranik Helvadjian
    Tim Eddy
    Suheil Natour
    Nirmeen Hazineh
    Tsoleen Sarian
    Lt. Finian Everard
    Vesna Almog
    Ifet Krnjic
    Adis Ikanovic
    Amira Solh
    Amer Mrayati
    Lamiaa Al Saad
    Amira Hass
    Antony Loewenstein
    Chaim Silberstein
    Sulieman Khatib
  • business affairs
    Colette Johnson-Vosberg
  • production manager
    Andje Borojevic
    Bettina Müller
  • sound recordist
    Jason Porter
    Daniel Hewett
    Rami Al Dulli
  • assistant camera
    Peter Howie
    Ali Al-Daradji
  • fixer
    Saseen Kawzally
    Emmanuel Haddad
    Vesna Almog
    Yara
    Quique Kierszenbaum
  • driver
    Noor Saad
    Mohammed
    Goran Krunic
    Zoran Krunic
    Mohammad
    Rawan Idkaidk
    Samir Al-Sharif
  • assistant editor trainee
    Phillip Hawkes
  • visual researcher
    Tanya Fleet
  • archival research
    Lucas Dowling
    Nelofer Pazira
  • fact checking
    Lucas Dowling
    Nelofer Pazira
  • researcher
    Jackie Corkery
    Jonah Engle
  • translation
    All Languages Ltd
    Textimbild
  • transcription
    Laurel Toews
    House of Transcription
  • executive director of programming
    Michelle van Beusekom
  • manager, studio operations
    Mark Wilson
  • production supervisor
    Marcus Matyas
  • production coordinator
    Andrew Martin-Smith
  • technical coordinator
    Kevin Riley
  • studio coordinator
    Carly Kastner
  • legal council
    Christian Pitchen
  • marketing manager
    Melissa Wheeler
  • post-production supervisor
    Erhard Giesen
  • video post-production
    Farbkult Post Production
  • conform
    Fabian Eisenacher
  • colourist
    Felix Hüsken
  • audio post production
    Torus Filmtonpostproduktion
  • audio post production supervisor
    Stephan Colli
  • dialogue editor
    Matthias Lempert
  • re-recording mixer
    Matthias Lempert
  • sound design
    Mirko Reinhard
  • assistant sound design
    Erik Reck
  • ADR recordist
    Sebastian Stroux
    Tom Protzer
  • technician
    Markus Emonds
  • scheduling torus
    Bettina Nesselrath
    Hildegard Nonnemacher
  • subtitles
    Textimbild
  • production tax credit advisor
    Jimmy Ye
    Kudlow Ye Professional Corporation
  • production accountant
    Fuller Landau LLP
    Laura Couvrette
  • production bookkeeper
    Marcella Vetere
  • accountant
    Bernhard Rand
  • legal counsel
    Reisman Law Offices
    Hatty Reisman
    Jennifer Dick
  • title search
    The Rights Company
    Shannon Hancock
  • assistant business affairs
    Betty Ann Tutching
  • production insurance
    Front Row Insurance Brokers Inc.
    Darlene Milley
    Reel Media Canada
    Steve Fraser
  • commissioning editor
    Martin Pieper
    Susanne Mertens
    Barbara Truyen
    Steven Artels
    Gaspard Lamunière

Education

Ages 15 to 18
Mini-Lessons
Mini-Lesson - This is Not a Movie
School subjects
English Language Arts - Journalism Ethics and Religious Culture - Ethical Values History and Citizenship Education - Issues in Society Today

More educational content

Explore