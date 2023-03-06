The Little Prince

Separated from his Kitcisakik community, a little Algonquin prince discovers the good and the bad in the White people's world, until one day his own child brings him back down to earth.



Since 2004, Wapikoni Mobile has been giving Indigenous youth the opportunity to speak out using video and music. This short animation film was made with the guidance of these travelling studios and is part of the 2007 Selection - Wapikoni Mobile DVD.