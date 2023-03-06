The Little Prince

The Little Prince

Separated from his Kitcisakik community, a little Algonquin prince discovers the good and the bad in the White people's world, until one day his own child brings him back down to earth.

Since 2004, Wapikoni Mobile has been giving Indigenous youth the opportunity to speak out using video and music. This short animation film was made with the guidance of these travelling studios and is part of the 2007 Selection - Wapikoni Mobile DVD.

Credits
  • director
    Vince Papatie
  • drawings
    Robert, Jr Papatie
  • writer
    Vince Papatie
  • participant
    Robert, Jr Papatie
    Marie-Soleil Papatie
  • location sound
    Vince Papatie
  • original music
    Peter Papatie
  • animation
    Andrée-Êve Veilleux
  • picture editor
    Cédric Corbeil
    Mathieu Vachon
  • filmmaker mentor
    Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette
    Émile Proulx-Cloutier
    Cédric Corbeil
    Mathieu Vachon
  • coordinator
    Kevin Papatie
  • general director
    Manon Barbeau
  • project creator
    Manon Barbeau
  • financial partnership development
    Lucille Veilleux
  • administrator
    Youri Mourog
    Johanne Dubuc
  • director of field operations
    Gilles Péloquin
  • general coordinator
    France Couture
  • assistant coordinator
    Sarah Lalonde
  • technical supervision
    Jessy Boivin
    Sébastien Pichette
    Jason Smalridge
  • post-production
    Jessy Boivin
    Sébastien Pichette
    Jason Smalridge
  • mechanical supervision
    Sébastien Tremblay
  • projection
    Sébastien Tremblay
  • website
    Gaétan Boucher
    Jason Smalridge
  • distribution
    Judith Brès
    Sarah Lalonde
  • accounting
    Pierre-Claude Beaucage
    Maryse-Chantal Brazeau
  • sweetening
    Claude Chevalier
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • translation
    Christine York
  • subtitles
    Christine York
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • administrative team
    Mirabelle Bélanger
    Dominique Brunet
    Lise Lévesque
  • associate producer
    Maryse Chapdelaine
  • producer
    Patricia Bergeron
  • executive producer
    Manon Barbeau
    Yves Bisaillon
    Ravida Din
