The Great Electrical Revolution

1990 23 min
The Great Electrical Revolution

The Great Electrical Revolution is a charming story about a family that almost suceeds in toppling the powers that be. Grandad had left Ireland in the twenties, dreaming of a country estate in a land untouched by politics. Instead, he ended up in Moose Jaw, "a crazy town full of rum runners and trainmen." Set in depression-era Saskatchewan, the film recreates a time when families took refuge in the magic world of radio. When Grandad's old Marconi is short-circuited by the stingy power company, so begins "the great electrical revolution," and a good-natured comedy that pits the working class against the capitalists.
Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Industry and Commerce Media and Communication All subjects
  • director
    Larry Bauman
  • producer
    Barbara Stewart
    Kevin DeWalt
  • executive producer
    Ches Yetman
    Kevin DeWalt
  • associate producer
    Donald List
  • script
    Ken Mitchell
  • photography
    Andreas Poulsson
  • sound
    William Butler
  • editing
    Frank Irvine
  • sound editing
    Brian Stockton
  • re-recording
    Clive Perry
  • music
    Rob Bryanton
  • cast
    Lewis Gordon
    Jean Farr
    Dwayne Brenna
    Beverley Brenna
    Ben Rootman
    Tibor Feheregyhazi
    Kay Nouch
    Rick Ash
    John Schreiner
    Ken Mitchell

