The Great Electrical Revolution is a charming story about a family that almost suceeds in toppling the powers that be. Grandad had left Ireland in the twenties, dreaming of a country estate in a land untouched by politics. Instead, he ended up in Moose Jaw, "a crazy town full of rum runners and trainmen." Set in depression-era Saskatchewan, the film recreates a time when families took refuge in the magic world of radio. When Grandad's old Marconi is short-circuited by the stingy power company, so begins "the great electrical revolution," and a good-natured comedy that pits the working class against …