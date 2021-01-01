Gopher Broke

The Depression era. A small town in Saskatchewan, Dominion Day, 1935. A Royal Canadian Mounted Police sergeant runs up against a group of desperate people who plan to join the Trekkers on their march to Ottawa in protest against the daily wage of twenty cents a day paid by the government to the unemployed in federal labour camps. Kid, the hero, has wrangled a truck and is planning to transport people and food to the Regina meeting place. Because of its illegal nature, their mission is thwarted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. But only briefly. Humour, suspense and music enliven this short historical drama.

Credits
  • director
    Peter Thurling
  • producer
    Roman Kroitor
    Stefan Wodoslawsky
  • executive producer
    Roman Kroitor
  • script
    Terrence Heath
    Peter Thurling
  • photography
    Savas Kalogeras
  • sound
    Joseph Champagne
  • editing
    Sidonie Kerr
  • sound editing
    André Galbrand
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
  • music
    Michael Taylor
    Anne Wright
    Michael Millar
