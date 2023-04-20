A girl encounters an array of colourful, extravagant characters during a wild ride on the Montreal metro. As she travels from station to station, and winter turns into spring, her increasingly strange and surprising journey includes random appearances by furniture movers, mounted police, a pickpocket, some singing nuns, a clown, several famous Montreal personalities, and much more. This joyful, heartwarming animated film captures the city in all its vitality, creativity and diversity, to the tune of Kate and Anna McGarrigle’s timeless hit “Complainte pour Ste-Catherine.” Whimsical, funny and full of good cheer, The Girl with the Red Beret celebrates harmony and togetherness in its lighthearted look at the vagaries of taking public transit. The film borrows from elements of everyday life to create an irresistible celebration of the city.