The Girl With the Red Beret

| 5 min
A girl encounters an array of colourful, extravagant characters during a wild ride on the Montreal metro. As she travels from station to station, and winter turns into spring, her increasingly strange and surprising journey includes random appearances by furniture movers, mounted police, a pickpocket, some singing nuns, a clown, several famous Montreal personalities, and much more. This joyful, heartwarming animated film captures the city in all its vitality, creativity and diversity, to the tune of Kate and Anna McGarrigle’s timeless hit “Complainte pour Ste-Catherine.” Whimsical, funny and full of good cheer, The Girl with the Red Beret celebrates harmony and togetherness in its lighthearted look at the vagaries of taking public transit. The film borrows from elements of everyday life to create an irresistible celebration of the city.

Credits
  • writer
    Janet Perlman
  • director
    Janet Perlman
  • animator
    Janet Perlman
  • producer
    Marc Bertrand
  • musical adaptation
    Judith Gruber-Stitzer
  • sound design
    Judith Gruber-Stitzer
  • lead vocals
    Lily Lanken
    Martha Wainwright
  • voice of the metro
    Michèle Deslauriers
  • choir
    Jasmine Bleile
    David E. Cronkite
    Toby Harper-Merrett
    Dane Lanken
    Lily Lanken
    Sylvan Lanken
    Emilie Kathleen Marzinotto
    Anna McGarrigle
    Jane McGarrigle
    Michèle Mercure
    Morgan Moore
    Chaim Tannenbaum
    Peter Weldon
  • musician
    Jennifer Bell
    Yvan Belleau
    Robert Kuster
    François Lafontaine
    Anna McGarrigle
    Morgan Moore
    Fiachra O'Regan
    Christopher Smith
    Chaim Tannenbaum
    Jocelyn Tellier
    Joel Zifkin
  • music recording
    François Arbour
  • music re-recording
    François Arbour
  • foley
    Karla Baumgardner
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • voice recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • location recording
    Martyne Morin
  • re-recording
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • online editing
    Serge Verreault
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • technical coordinator
    Lyne Lapointe
    Mira Mailhot
    Esther Viragh
  • technical director
    Éric Pouliot
  • technical specialist - animation
    Yannick Grandmont
  • studio coordinator
    Rose Mercier-Marcotte
    Laetitia Seguin
  • administrator
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Josiane Bernardin
    Camila Blos
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • music rights clearance
    Sylvia Mezei
  • marketing
    Geneviève Bérard
  • line producer
    Mélanie Boudreau Blanchard
    Anne-Marie Bousquet
  • executive producer
    Christine Noël
    Julie Roy

