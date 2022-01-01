Street Lessons

Street Lessons

| 10 min

Street Lessons is a powerful, 10 minutes documentary that examines the meaning of an education lost as seen through the eyes of Buddy Dwan, a 43 year-old homeless man - who dropped out of school at the age of 13. Buddy offers candid reflections on the personal cost of missing out on a decent education and delivers poignant "street lectures" to young people about the need to stay in school. Through Buddy's voice we are privileged to gain a rare and new perspective on the value of an education.

Credits
  • writer
    Isabella Cairess Favaro
  • director
    Isabella Cairess Favaro
  • producer
    Karen King-Chigbo
  • editor
    Gord McFarlane
  • director of photography
    Jim Mercer
    Richard A. Stringer
  • sound recordist
    Doug MacPhearson
  • sound editor
    Janice MacNeil
  • music
    Louis Marc Vautour
  • music - performance
    Louis Marc Vautour
    Isabella Cairess Favaro
  • associate producer
    Juliette Powell
  • production manager
    Douglas MacFarlane
  • re-recording
    Kevin Tokar
  • online editor
    Dan Johnston
  • production supervisor
    Kemp Archibald
  • production coordinator
    Julietta McGovern
  • post-production coordinator
    Derrick Beckles
  • assistant production supervisor
    Mark Wilson
  • program administrator
    Ida Di Fruscia
  • senior production administrative assistant
    Joanne Forrest
  • product manager
    Sue Mander
  • research
    Elissa McBride
  • Rostrum camera
    Renaldo De Souza
  • edit suite technician
    Rob McMahon
  • stills photographer
    Isabella Cairess Favaro
  • consulting director
    Terence Macartney-Filgate
  • consulting producer
    Peter Starr
  • senior producer
    Silva Basmajian
  • executive producer
    Sylvia Sweeney
