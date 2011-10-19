The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Stefansson: The Arctic Prophet

Stefansson: The Arctic Prophet

| 15 min

He was the last of the "dog sled" explorers and a legend long before his death. Suitable for the classroom, this film presents the life and polar expeditions of Vilhjalmur Stefansson. Travelling by dog team when sailing was impossible, he mapped vast stretches of Arctic territory. A film adventure to give new meaning to any study of Arctic geography.

See also
Geography and Geology
All subjects
Credits
  • producer
    John Kemeny
  • script
    Evelyn Stefansson Nef
  • commentary
    Stanley Jackson
  • editing
    Kathleen Shannon
  • sound editing
    Marguerite Payette
  • re-recording
    Ron Alexander
    Roger Lamoureux

Suggestions

  • Across Arctic Ungava
    Across Arctic Ungava
    1949 20 min

    This documentary follows four scientists and their Native guides into the unmapped wilderness of the Ungava Peninsula, in northern Quebec. Crossing this territory in large canoes, they collect samples of Arctic flora and rocks, take readings of soil temperature and record the correct bearings for rivers and lakes en route. The keen excitement of opening a new chapter in Canadian exploration is evident throughout the film.

  • This Land
    This Land
    Dianne Whelan
    2009 35 min

    This short documentary recounts a 2000-km expedition undertaken by 7 rangers (both Inuit and non-Native) and a female filmmaker to raise a flag on the northernmost tip of Canadian soil, 412 km from the North Pole. With a mesmerizing soundtrack by Nunavut-born singer Tanya Tagaq and spectacular footage of the Arctic landscape, This Land captures the epic adventure with raw immediacy.

  • Alexander Mackenzie: The Lord of the North
    Alexander Mackenzie: The Lord of the North
    David Bairstow
    1964 27 min

    Filmed on the great Mackenzie River, this short fiction film recreates the amazing voyage of the man who gave his name to it. Following the path outlined in Mackenzie's journal, the film depicts his arduous journey by canoe all the way to the salt water of the Arctic Ocean - one of the great epics of northern exploration.

  • The Last Voyage of Henry Hudson
    The Last Voyage of Henry Hudson
    Richard Gilbert
    1964 28 min

    This short film realistically portrays the conflict Henry Hudson experienced when he went in search of an open water route to the Orient, and no one would follow him. What he discovered instead was an inland sea, a discovery that ended in tragedy.

  • Henry Larsen's Northwest Passages
    Henry Larsen's Northwest Passages
    1962 27 min

    Norwegian-born Superintendent Henry Larsen of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was the first man to navigate the Northwest Passage in both directions. In this film he relates anecdotes of his voyages in the tiny schooner, the St. Roch.

  • David Thompson: The Great Mapmaker
    David Thompson: The Great Mapmaker
    Bernard Devlin
    1964 28 min

    This short film recreates the story of David Thompson – a man who, over the course of his lifetime, mapped a-million-and-a-half square miles of uncharted territory. His achievement remains unsurpassed.

  • Henry Larsen
    Henry Larsen
    1965 16 min

    Suitable for schools but of interest to all audiences, this film recounts the epic story of Canada's Arctic explorer, Superintendent Henry Larsen of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He was the first man in history to navigate the Northwest Passage from west to east, and the first to complete the hazardous voyage both ways. Seen in the film is the little Royal Canadian Mounted Police patrol ship the St. Roch, in which he made the crossings.

  • Arctic IV
    Arctic IV
    James de B. Domville
    1975 57 min

    This feature-length documentary offers a glimpse at the unknown world that lies beneath the Arctic ice. Arctic IV follows Dr. Joseph MacInnis, a specialist in underwater medicine, as he probes and explores the polar depths. Filmed at Resolute Bay, Dr. MacInnis and his team must chip through over 2 metres of ice and dive into the frigid, watery depths at the North Pole - all in the name of science.

  • The Land That Devours Ships
    The Land That Devours Ships
    Bill Mason
    1984 58 min

    For almost a century and a half, Her Majesty's Ship Breadalbane lay wrecked and forgotten under the Arctic ice. In the spring of 1983, noted undersea explorer Dr. Joseph MacInnis led a team of twenty men on one of the most difficult, dangerous and unforgettable undersea adventures of the century--to put a diver on board the sunken vessel and recover some artifacts. This film, introduced by H.R.H. Prince Charles, provides a stunning visual account of this historic expedition.

  • The Face of the High Arctic
    The Face of the High Arctic
    Dalton Muir
    1958 12 min

    This short documentary studies the geological evolution that has gone on for millions of years in the High Arctic. Following the evidence of glaciers that have advanced and receded, the film also traces life forms that have changed with the climate.

  • High Arctic: Life on the Land
    High Arctic: Life on the Land
    Dalton Muir
    1958 21 min

    An ecological study of plant and animal life on the Queen Elizabeth Islands in the Canadian Arctic. The film includes profiles of animals such as musk-oxen, lemmings, arctic hares and various forms of plant life.

  • More suggestions

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset

Explore