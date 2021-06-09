Henry Larsen

Henry Larsen

| 16 min

Suitable for schools but of interest to all audiences, this film recounts the epic story of Canada's Arctic explorer, Superintendent Henry Larsen of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He was the first man in history to navigate the Northwest Passage from west to east, and the first to complete the hazardous voyage both ways. Seen in the film is the little Royal Canadian Mounted Police patrol ship the St. Roch, in which he made the crossings.

Credits
  • producer
    John Kemeny
  • script
    Noel Moore
  • editing
    Kathleen Shannon
  • commentary
    Stanley Jackson
  • sound editing
    Sidney Pearson
  • re-recording
    Ron Alexander
    Roger Lamoureux
  • music
    Norman Bigras
