The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content
My List
Your request could not be processed.
This film is already in your list

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset
New release
Coming 
None

Starbreaker

1984 23 min
Leaving soon

Unique sound-generated visual effects and special effects using a blue screen, a rotoscope, pyrotechnics, computer graphics, and matte photography create a futuristic, space-fantasy drama for children. A boy and girl from a space-roving civilization of the distant future become trapped in the gravity web of a wizard, the sole inhabitant of a dead star. As the story evolves, the youngsters realize that the wizard, in his own way, is also a prisoner. A conflict between the protagonists leads to the wizard's discovery of music and harmony, which ultimately prove to be the keys that spring the trap.

We're sorry, this content is not available in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Starbreaker

Details

Unique sound-generated visual effects and special effects using a blue screen, a rotoscope, pyrotechnics, computer graphics, and matte photography create a futuristic, space-fantasy drama for children. A boy and girl from a space-roving civilization of the distant future become trapped in the gravity web of a wizard, the sole inhabitant of a dead star. As the story evolves, the youngsters realize that the wizard, in his own way, is also a prisoner. A conflict between the protagonists leads to the wizard's discovery of music and harmony, which ultimately prove to be the keys that spring the trap.
Music All subjects
  • director
    Bruce Mackay
  • script
    Bruce Mackay
  • producer
    Roman Kroitor
  • executive producer
    Roman Kroitor
    Robert Verrall
  • photography
    David De Volpi
  • sound
    Louis Hone
  • music recording
    Louis Hone
  • editing
    Roman Kroitor
    Bruce Mackay
  • sound editing
    André Galbrand
    Denise McCormick
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
    Adrian Croll
  • special effects design
    Colin Low
  • animation
    Sidney Goldsmith
  • music
    Denise McCormick
  • cast
    Eric Goulem
    Charlotte Laurier
    Jack Van Evera

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Ages 14 to 18
School subjects
Arts Education - Visual Arts Media Education - Film and Video Production

Questions/Activities:

  • Summarize the film and identify its various storytelling elements (i.e., exposition, rising action, climax, falling action, denouement).
  • Reverse Engineering the Story
    • Most media created today starts with a script and then transitions to a storyboard before filming or animation begins. Have your students create a storyboard that could have been used to create this film. Have them split into groups in order to tackle different sections of the film.
  • Story Analysis
    • Have your students identify the primary themes of the film and see how the filmmakers decided to convey them. What methods did they use? 

Explore