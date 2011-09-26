The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Shock Waves

2007 52 min
Shock Waves

Details

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, murder, rape, armed conflict and the looting of civilians by the military are daily facts of life. In this huge country where chaos and corruption reign, the journalists of Radio Okapi risk their lives every day to expose the abuses of power to which the Congolese people are subjected. This is one of the worst humanitarian crises in our world today.

Shooting in danger zones still in the grip of rebellion the filmmakers follow the work of several journalists from this free, UN-backed radio station. Taking us up the Congo River and deep into the equatorial jungle, they capture with a hidden camera a reporter's confrontation with unscrupulous soldiers who practise extortion and torture. Another reporter journeys east to cover a new outbreak of the rebellion and returns with harrowing testimony by victims of rape and destruction. Elsewhere, after denouncing the chief of police, another journalist barely escapes reprisal by a death squad. All across the country, Radio Okapi's national network of reporters takes enormous risks to put the truth on the air.

Shock Waves is a hard-hitting documentary that denounces the crimes committed by armed thugs in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It also paints an unforgettable picture of an independent radio and its courageous journalists, who are aware that they are making history.

Shot in a land where silence is imposed at gunpoint, Shock Waves provides riveting testimony to the difficult birth of freedom of expression and democracy in a country torn apart in the aftermath of war.
Developing Countries Politics and Government War, Conflict and Peace Media and Communication All subjects
  • writer
    Hélène Magny
    Pierre Mignault
  • researcher
    Hélène Magny
    Pierre Mignault
  • editing
    Stéphanie Grégoire
  • photography
    Richard Laferrière
    Pierre Mignault
  • sound
    Hélène Magny
  • interviews
    Hélène Magny
  • narration writer
    Hélène Magny
  • director
    Pierre Mignault
  • participation
    José Menga
    André Kitenge
    Jules Ngala
    Yves Renard
    Rhama Mbayi
    Gisèle Kaj
    Charles Ntiryica
    Franklin Moliba Sese
  • narrator
    Carmel Kilkenny
  • video post-production
    Télépoint inc.
  • assistant editor
    Jean-Bernard Brault
    Cédric Corbeil
    Andrée-Êve Veilleux
  • online editing
    Julie Monette
  • colour correction
    Julie Monette
  • visual effects
    Vision Globale
  • CG artist - visual FX
    Cédric Sophie
  • supervisor - visual FX
    Pierre Dufour
  • coordinator - visual FX
    Chantale Clavelle
  • sound post-production
    Audio Postproduction SPR Inc.
  • sound editing
    Soli Gagné-Pagé
    Éric Leboeuf
  • marketing coordinator
    Ian Oliveri
  • post-production coordinator
    Catherine Drolet
  • production manager
    Ian Quenneville
  • producer
    Nathalie Barton

Education

Ages 9 to 17
School subjects
Civics/Citizenship - Human Rights History and Citizenship Education - Civil Rights and Freedoms Media Education - Documentary Film Social Studies - Development/Global Issues
Radio Okapi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is exemplary as the conscience of the country and its only reliable source of information. Students can be asked to explore the social, political, cultural and educational value of this type of media outlet, and compare it to television, for example. In such a vast territory with such an important oral tradition, radio offers multiple benefits: tools are lightweight; it is fast to produce; it is mobile, accessible and inexpensive. Its main benefit, however, lies in its value as a tool for education. In the Congo, what contributions does radio make, and what changes does it bring?
