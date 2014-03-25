She and I

This short film is inspired by a stormy same-sex relationship in the Manawan community of the Atikamekw Nation, which led to a suicide.

Since 2004, Wapikoni Mobile has been giving Indigenous youth the opportunity to speak out using video and music. This short film was made with the guidance of the traveling Wapikoni Mobile studios and is part of the 2007 Selection—Wapikoni Mobile DVD.

Credits
  • director
    Marie-Pier Ottawa
  • music
    Marie-Pier Ottawa
  • narration
    Marie-Pier Ottawa
  • participant
    Mekis Flamand
    Julia Flamand
  • writer
    Sacha Dubé
  • camera
    Sacha Dubé
    Marie-Pier Ottawa
    Sarah Fortin
    Joël Vaudreuil
  • picture editor
    Joël Vaudreuil
  • sound recording
    Éric Lavergne
    Joël Vaudreuil
  • narration recording
    Éric Lavergne
    Joël Vaudreuil
  • filmmaker mentor
    Joël Vaudreuil
    Sarah Fortin
  • coordinator
    Éric Lavergne
  • general director
    Manon Barbeau
  • project creator
    Manon Barbeau
  • financial partnership development
    Lucille Veilleux
  • administrator
    Youri Mourog
    Johanne Dubuc
  • director of field operations
    Gilles Péloquin
  • general coordinator
    France Couture
  • assistant coordinator
    Sarah Lalonde
  • technical supervision
    Jessy Boivin
    Sébastien Pichette
    Jason Smalridge
  • post-production
    Jessy Boivin
    Sébastien Pichette
    Jason Smalridge
  • mechanical supervision
    Sébastien Tremblay
  • projection
    Sébastien Tremblay
  • website
    Gaétan Boucher
    Jason Smalridge
  • distribution
    Judith Brès
    Sarah Lalonde
  • accounting
    Pierre-Claude Beaucage
    Maryse-Chantal Brazeau
  • sweetening
    Claude Chevalier
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • translation
    Leah Kosatsky
  • subtitles
    Leah Kosatsky
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • administrative team
    Mirabelle Bélanger
    Dominique Brunet
    Lise Lévesque
  • associate producer
    Maryse Chapdelaine
  • producer
    Patricia Bergeron
  • executive producer
    Manon Barbeau
    Yves Bisaillon
    Ravida Din
