Script to Screen

For those curious to know the behind-the-scenes stages through which a film passes before it reaches the screen, this film explains the basic steps of motion picture film production. Script to Screen takes a mock-serious happening and follows it all the way through direction, photography, editing, sound effects, synchronization of sound and visuals, and various laboratory processes. Filmmaking is seen to be a craft of many hands and minds.

Credits
  • director
    Claude Delorme
  • producer
    Daisy De Bellefeuille
    David Bairstow
  • commentary
    John Ralph
    Walter Massey
  • camera
    André-Luc Dupont
    John Harrison
  • sound
    Roger Lamoureux
    Michel Descombes
  • editing
    Sidney Pearson
    Abbey Jack Neidik
  • animation
    Guy Lamontagne
