NFB Pioneers II: Her Voice, the Studio D Story

| 55 min
Free
streaming

Also available

DVD

Part of the NFB Pioneers series with the Doc Channel, this episode deals with the Studio D, the first permanent, state-funded women's film unit in the world created in 1974. Studio D gave a number of women the unprecedented opportunity to work consistently on women-centred film projects. Features interviews with Gerry Rogers, Bonnie Sherr-Klein, Zoe Dirse, Susan Trow, Gail Singer, Dorothy Henault and Beverly Shaffer.

Credits
  • director
    Lucia Piccinni
  • producer
    Lucia Piccinni
  • editor
    Doug Appeldoorn
  • line producer
    Thérèse Attard
  • director of photography
    Andrei Khabad
    François Vincelette
    Nigel J. Akam
    Larry Carey
    Eric Schurman
    Kirk Tougas
  • audio
    Philippe Scultéty
  • music composer
    John Welsman
  • music producer
    Mike Northcott
  • post audio supervisor
    Ryan Araki
  • assistant editor
    Geoff Walton
  • production coordinator
    Craig Martin
  • production assistant
    Priya Panda
    Sandra Piccinni
  • intern
    Rob Westgate
    Anjela Wilson
    Alice Uribe
  • research
    Katherine Kasirer
    Lucia Piccinni
  • photo research
    Claude Lord
  • stock footage research
    Patricia Boushel
    Sylvie Ménard
    Margaret Wong
  • post-production coordinator
    Jaimie Galloro
  • post-production manager
    Glen Pollock
  • business & legal affairs
    Gina Remy
  • supervising executive producer
    Maryke McEwen
    Ravida Din
  • executive producer
    Michael Burns
