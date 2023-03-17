Anniversary

Anniversary

Here you will see Marie Dressler, Mary Pickford, Norma Shearer, Walter Huston and a host of other Canadians who achieved world renown on the silver screen. Slapstick, romance, tragedy, comedy--it's all here in an entertaining sampling of what audiences have applauded down the years. You see the audiences too, and the theatres where early movies first drew in the fans. As guide you could hardly find a more knowledgeable or familiar figure than Walter Pidgeon, a Canadian with eighty or more films to his credit. He recalls the personalities of the great stars he has known and explains how the technology developed that shows the stars on the screen.

Credits
  • producer
    William Weintraub
  • script
    William Weintraub
  • executive producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • sound
    Ron Alexander
  • re-recording
    Ron Alexander
  • editing
    Tony Lower
  • sound editing
    Marguerite Payette
  • animation
    Pierre L'Amare
    Kenneth Horn
  • music
    Norman Bigras
  • host
    Walter Pidgeon
