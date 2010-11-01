The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Reel Injun

, &
2009 1 h 28 min
Leaving soon

In this feature-length documentary, Cree filmmaker Neil Diamond takes an entertaining and insightful look at the portrayal of North American Indigenous people throughout a century of cinema. Featuring hundreds of clips from old classics as well as recent releases, the film traces the evolution of the “Hollywood Indian.” Diamond guides the audience on a journey across America to some of cinema’s most iconic landscapes and conducts candid interviews with celebrities like Clint Eastwood, Robbie Robertson and Jim Jarmusch. The film is a loving look at cinema through the eyes of the people who appeared in its very first flickering images …

Reel Injun

Details

In this feature-length documentary, Cree filmmaker Neil Diamond takes an entertaining and insightful look at the portrayal of North American Indigenous people throughout a century of cinema. Featuring hundreds of clips from old classics as well as recent releases, the film traces the evolution of the “Hollywood Indian.” Diamond guides the audience on a journey across America to some of cinema’s most iconic landscapes and conducts candid interviews with celebrities like Clint Eastwood, Robbie Robertson and Jim Jarmusch. The film is a loving look at cinema through the eyes of the people who appeared in its very first flickering images and have survived to tell their stories in their own way.
Film and Video Arts Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) All subjects
  • director
    Neil Diamond
  • co-director
    Catherine Bainbridge
    Jeremiah Hayes
  • editor
    Jeremiah Hayes
  • producer
    Christina Fon
    Catherine Bainbridge
    Linda Ludwick
    Catherine Olsen
    Adam Symansky
  • writer
    Catherine Bainbridge
    Neil Diamond
    Jeremiah Hayes
  • director of photography
    Édith Labbé
  • line production
    Lisa M. Roth
  • executive producer
    Ernest Webb
    Catherine Bainbridge
    Christina Fon
    Linda Ludwick
    Ravida Din
  • researcher
    Ramelle Mair
  • 1st assistant director
    Ramelle Mair
  • production coordinator
    Jacob Kent
    Camila Blos
  • sound
    Lynne Trépanier
  • camera assistant
    David Macleod
  • associate producer
    Camila Blos
  • assistant to the producer
    Anne-Marie Belhadj
  • additional directing
    Christina Fon
    Michelle Latimer
    Lisa M. Roth
  • additional camera
    Alfonso Maiorana
    Glenn Taylor
    Guy Godfrey
    Brian R. Ochryn
  • additional camera assistant
    Eric Godbout
    Jacob Kent
  • additional sound
    John D'Aquino
    Jacob Kent
    John McCoy
    Dyron Pacheco
    Jason Wood
    Jason Milligan
    Jan McLaughlin
  • dolly grip
    Jimmy Stuart
    Chris VanNess
  • location assistant
    Hugh Bonner
    Orville Sisco
    Tony Milford
  • crew
    Brian Nutarariaq
    Aaron Kunuk
    Lucy Uyarak
  • original soundtrack
    Claude Castonguay
    Mona Laviolette
  • post-production supervisor
    Tony Manolikakis
    Lisa M. Roth
  • technical director
    Tony Manolikakis
  • assistant editor
    Ilana Kelemen
    Jacob Kent
    Phil Shaw
  • narration recording
    Jacob Kent
  • narration coach
    Matthew Taylor
  • sound editor
    Mona Laviolette
  • online editor
    Yannick Carrier
  • opening titles
    Philippe Raymond
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • end titles
    Philippe Raymond
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • sound mixer
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • technical coordinator
    Steve Hallé
  • digital editing technician
    Martine Forget
    Pierre Dupont
    Isabelle Painchaud
  • digital editing supervisor
    Danielle Raymond
  • program administrator
    Stephanie Brown
    Dan Emery
  • marketing manager
    Moira Keigher
  • legal counsel
    Stéphanie L'Écuyer
    Dominique Aubry
    Remy Khouzam
    Sander H. Gibson
    Danielle Dicaire
  • music clearances
    Lucie Bourgouin
  • supervising archival researcher
    Elizabeth Klinck
  • additional archival research
    Anne Kent
    Bonnie G. Rowan

Education

Ages 15 to 17
Study Guide
Guide 1
School subjects
History and Citizenship Education - Culture and Currents of Thought (1500-present) Indigenous Studies - History/Politics Indigenous Studies - Identity/Society Indigenous Studies - Issues and Contemporary Challenges
Before viewing, ask students to describe their awareness of the representation of First Nations in media. How might that contrast with reality? What issues does the film reveal? Have Media Studies students examine and evaluate contemporary representations of First Nations and other groups, in film, advertising, and television, and ask how and why they change. Initiate film projects with First Nations students that aim for authentic and thought-provoking representation of their culture.
Reel Injun
Purchase options
Digital Copy

Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

HD - $ 14.95

Institutional License

HD - $ 65.95
Also available
DVD
Already paid to see this film?

