A film in which both sound and image were created with a minimum of photographic or electronic equipment. The images are a few simple geometric forms--squares, circles, lines, ellipses--arranged and counter-arranged to generate an increasing number of perceived images. Their appearance on the screen is as percussive as the sound that accompanies them.
