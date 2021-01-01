Opus 3

| 6 min

A film in which both sound and image were created with a minimum of photographic or electronic equipment. The images are a few simple geometric forms--squares, circles, lines, ellipses--arranged and counter-arranged to generate an increasing number of perceived images. Their appearance on the screen is as percussive as the sound that accompanies them.

Credits
  • director
    Pierre Hébert
  • animation
    Pierre Hébert
