The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset

On Strike: The Winnipeg General Strike, 1919

&
1991 19 min
Coming soon

The dramatic story of the Winnipeg General Strike in 1919 told through the recollections of the men and women who were there. This presentation traces the events leading up to the strike; the issues, the personalities and the divisions among the people of Winnipeg. It culminates with the riot of June 21, 1919 in which death and serious injury resulted.

Sorry this content is not available in your current location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Campus
On Strike: The Winnipeg General Strike, 1919

Details

The dramatic story of the Winnipeg General Strike in 1919 told through the recollections of the men and women who were there. This presentation traces the events leading up to the strike; the issues, the personalities and the divisions among the people of Winnipeg. It culminates with the riot of June 21, 1919 in which death and serious injury resulted.

Work and Labour Relations
History - Canada - 1867-1919
All subjects
  • director
    Joe MacDonald
    Clare Johnstone Gilsig
  • producer
    Joe MacDonald
    Keith Packwood
  • executive producer
    Floyd Elliott
  • narrator
    Vlasta Vrana
  • re-recording
    Louis Hone

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Ages 15 to 18

Civics/Citizenship - Ideologies
History and Citizenship Education - Economy and Development (1500-present)
Social Studies - Labour Studies

A look at early labour movements in Canada, useful for research projects, essays or class discussions. Identify the issues at stake in the Winnipeg General Strike, from the perspective of the strikers, as well as from the perspective of the opposition. Who formed the different sides, and what political ideologies did they represent or oppose? Research the aftermath of the strike; what impact did these events and its key figures have on the Canadian political landscape?

On Strike: The Winnipeg General Strike, 1919
Also available
DVD

Explore