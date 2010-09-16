On Strike: The Winnipeg General Strike, 1919

The dramatic story of the Winnipeg General Strike in 1919 told through the recollections of the men and women who were there. This presentation traces the events leading up to the strike; the issues, the personalities and the divisions among the people of Winnipeg. It culminates with the riot of June 21, 1919 in which death and serious injury resulted.
Ages 15 to 18
Civics/Citizenship - Ideologies
History and Citizenship Education - Economy and Development (1500-present)
Social Studies - Labour Studies
A look at early labour movements in Canada, useful for research projects, essays or class discussions. Identify the issues at stake in the Winnipeg General Strike, from the perspective of the strikers, as well as from the perspective of the opposition. Who formed the different sides, and what political ideologies did they represent or oppose? Research the aftermath of the strike; what impact did these events and its key figures have on the Canadian political landscape?