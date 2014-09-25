The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Now Is the Time

Along with Around Is Around, one of two 3-D films commissioned by the British Film Institute for the Festival of Britain. Photographed paper cutouts and images drawn directly on film stock were given single-frame animation. Stereoscopy was achieved by photographing and drawing two visuals (one for the left eye, one for the right eye) with controlled displacement of the elements in relationship to each other. The hand-drawn sound was also composed and recorded on two separate bands for stereoscopic playing.

Credits
  • director
    Norman McLaren
  • producer
    Norman McLaren
    Evelyn Lambart

Now Is the Time
