News of the World 'A'

In this film the camera travels far afield to present happenings of interest around the world.

Marsh Bounty: Spain reclaims Seville marshlands for rice production.

Royal Review: Prince Charles and Princess Anne attract bystanders as they watch the Changing of the Guard.

Locust Plague: India uses every means to destroy great swarms of locusts.

Watchmakers' Show: In Stockholm the Swedish Watchmakers' Association celebrates its sixtieth anniversary.

Salt Harvest: At Barletta, Italy, the sea yields thousands of tons of salt for export. Gondola Regatta: On her ancient waterways, the city of Venice relives past glories.