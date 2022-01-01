Motivation

The sixth part of the Corporation series looks at a key element of business success. For the entrepreneur, as Sam Steinberg reveals, the motive for building a business soon surpasses the practical one of making a living. It becomes a creative activity. But how to similarly motivate the corporation's 20,000 employees, from top executives to cashiers? Where jobs are interesting and challenging there is a sense of meaningful participation and identification. But for most the motive for work is simply to make a living. How can the corporation expect to get more from them than reasonable productivity? Other films in the series are: 1. Growth, 2. Real Estate, 3. International Operations, 4. Bilingualism, 5. The Market, 7. After Mr. Sam.