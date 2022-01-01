International Operations

The third part of the Corporation series looks at corporate influence on society and culture. The arrival of a major Canadian supermarket's French subsidiary, Supermarchés Montréal, in a town on the outskirts of Paris has a social and cultural impact: on the shopping and eating habits of the local population; on stall-holders in the traditional local market who see their customers drift away; on employees who must adjust to an unaccustomed work environment. President Sam Steinberg's first visit to the French stores provides a first-hand glimpse of the homogenizing effect of corporate technology on culture. Other films in the series are: 1. Growth, 2. Real Estate, 4. Bilingualism, 5. The Market, 6. Motivation, 7. After Mr. Sam.