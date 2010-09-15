The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

A Love That Kills

A Love That Kills is a powerful documentary that tells the tragic story of Monica, a nineteen-year-old woman who was murdered by her former boyfriend. Monica's mother speaks passionately throughout the video, bravely telling viewers about her daughter's life and tragic death. She describes the helplessness she felt watching the emotional and economic abuse. She later discovered that physical battering was also part of the violence that Monica endured. In a parallel conversation, young people list the symptoms of partner abuse from male and female points of view. A Love That Kills helps to identify the warning signs of partner abuse, especially in young people, and the damage it causes emotionally and physically.

 This work contains scenes of violence. Viewer discretion is advised.
Psychology and Psychiatry Families Law and Crime Social Issues Women All subjects
  • cast
    Leanne Buchanan
    Justen Harcourt
    Judy MacPhail
    Crystal Lowe
    Elena Nep
    John Hawkes
    Crystal Bublé
    Winston Brown
  • director
    Annie O'Donoghue
  • writer
    Sharon Gibbon
  • producer
    Jack McGaw
    George Johnson
  • associate producer
    Shelley McGaw
  • line production
    Nathan Neumer
  • consultant
    Dawna Speers
  • photography
    Doug Sjoquist
    Todd Craddock
    Lester Lightstone
  • sound recordist
    Eric Harwood Davies
    Lisa Kolisnyk
  • editor
    Deane Bennett
  • assistant editor
    Erin Cebula
    James MacLeod
  • composer
    John Sereda
  • assistant to the producer
    Lynn Fuhr
  • art director
    Melanie Devoy
  • assistant director
    Stephen Paniccia
    Crystal Pei
  • camera assistant
    Kathie Rousseau
  • grip
    Curt Galindo
  • set dresser
    Kirby Krilow
  • makeup
    Pauline Walsh
  • wardrobe
    Pauline Walsh
  • dog wrangler
    Ashley Ranger
  • post-production facilities
    Fiddler Productions Inc.
  • executive producer
    Svend-Erik Eriksen

Education

Ages 16 to 17
Study Guide
Guide 1
School subjects
Health/Personal Development - Bullying & Discrimination
Engage the class in a discussion about partner abuse. Discuss the warning signs of this kind of abuse. Have you or anyone you know been a victim of partner abuse? How can you protect yourself against this kind of relationship? Comment on Monica’s mother’s mission to inform and warn other teens about abuse.

Licence information
Licensing information
Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted.

Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.)

Institutional licence

To purchase an institutional licence or to buy a film that is not available for DTO or VOD on the platform, please contact us.

The institutional price includes the rights to screen the film in institutional settings and at free public screenings.

Additional instructions

DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices.

