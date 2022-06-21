The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Societies Under the Influence

| 52 min

Despite the overflowing prisons and billions of dollars spent by governments, drug trafficking is a bigger problem than ever. In an unending spiral, increasingly effective repression only makes drugs scarcer, thus driving up the cost, which in turn increases criminality and makes life less safe for ordinary citizens. After so many years of this war on drugs, many observers are calling for a cease-fire in the hope that legalizing drugs might be the solution.

Credits
  • director
    Germán Gutiérrez
  • camera
    Germán Gutiérrez
  • producer
    Éric Michel
  • script
    Germán Gutiérrez
    Carmen Garcia
  • sound
    Marcel Fraser
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
    Tom d' Angremond
    Philippe Scultéty
  • editing
    José Heppell
  • sound editing
    André Chaput
  • music
    Jimmy Tanaka
Societies Under the Influence
