John Hirsch: A Portrait of a Man and a Theatre

| 28 min

John Hirsch's infectious enthusiasm led to the creation of the Manitoba Theatre Centre. This film is about his passion for theatre and its contribution to the city of Winnipeg.

Credits
  • director
    Mort Ransen
  • producer
    Julian Biggs
  • photography
    Mike Lente
  • sound
    André Hourlier
    Ron Alexander
    Roger Lamoureux
  • editing
    Tony Lower
  • sound editing
    Marguerite Payette

Suggestions

  • The Circle
    The Circle
    Mort Ransen
    1967 57 min

    Produced in 1967, this black and white film is an inmate's view of Daytop, a drug treatment centre on Staten Island, New York, where addicts learn to get along without drugs. Uncompromising, often brutal group therapy sessions are designed to shake loose the excuses a victim makes for himself. The people and situations shown are authentic; only one actor was employed. The results obtained at Daytop are regarded by some psychiatrists as a breakthrough.

  • Untouched and Pure
    Untouched and Pure
    Mort Ransen, Christopher Cordeaux, …
    1970 46 min

    This is a very unusual and original film, breaking new ground in filmmaking methods as well as in ways of viewing things. All the usual facts about Sweden have been given a hundred times over, and often in better forms than film can offer, but in this film the director has launched into a form of cinematic observation and commentary that offers an entirely new experience of things Swedish.

  • Backyard Theatre
    Backyard Theatre
    1973 27 min

    Backyard Theatre is a documentary about playwright Michel Tremblay and director André Brassard’s flavourful brand of Quebec theatre, which captured the earthy wit and joual (slang) of Montreal's East End working-class neighbourhood. The film features impromptu improvisation by the cast of Les belles-soeurs and Demain matin, Montréal m'attend, two genre-defining plays.

  • On the Road with La Mouette
    On the Road with La Mouette
    Philippe d' Hauterive & François Aubry
    2001 52 min

    This feature documentary follows Le Théâtre de La Mouette, a travelling puppet theatre company comprised of a husband, his wife and their 3 teenage sons. The family has crossed Canada from east to west, and north to the Yukon, taking their amusing play (with a serious ecological message) to remote towns and villages. This film traces their 7th trip in 10 years, this time to the Maritimes and Newfoundland.

  • David Fennario's Banana Boots
    David Fennario's Banana Boots
    Alec MacLeod
    1998 48 min

    This documentary invites you to join acclaimed playwright David Fennario for a performance of his funny and touching one-man play Banana Boots.

    The film recounts Fennario’s memories of Montreal’s Verdun and Point Saint-Charles districts, follows him on a journey to Belfast for the Irish premiere of his hit play Balconville, and details his move from major theatrical performances to community theatre, where he sought to "create theatre that can be used to fight back."

  • Dashan - Ambassador to China's Funny Bone
    Dashan - Ambassador to China's Funny Bone
    Guy Nantel
    1996 50 min

    This documentary introduces us to Mark Rowswell, a Canadian comedian virtually unknown in his own country who has an enormous following in mainland China, where he is known as Dashan.

    The film provides a unique look at China through the eyes of a man who has become fully at home in Chinese culture—his appearances on national television have been known to draw up to 600 million viewers. It shows Rowswell performing, talking about his art and popularity, and discussing the West’s role in the development of the new China.

  • This Riel Business
    This Riel Business
    Ian McLaren
    1974 27 min

    This documentary short is a cinematic recording of Tales from a Prairie Drifter, a stage comedy about the North-West Resistance during the opening of the Canadian West. Highlighting the roles of Louis Riel, the Resistance leader, prime minister Sir John A. Macdonald and General Middleton, who was sent to quell the uprising, the play defines the First nations and Métis cause more succinctly than many history books. Here, the play is performed by the Regina Globe Theatre before an Indigineous audience of First Nations and Métis, whose reactions are recorded.

  • Five Stories
    Five Stories
    Aisling Chin-Yee
    2015 4 min

    “Birds sing, bees dance, we tell stories.” In this inventive short, celebrated actor and director R.H. Thomson playfully deconstructs narrative, parting the curtain on the five central stories that frame our understanding of the world.

    Produced by the NFB in co-operation with the National Arts Centre and the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards Foundation on the occasion of the 2015 Governor General's Performing Arts Awards.

  • The Next Big Thing - Toronto
    The Next Big Thing - Toronto
    Murray Battle
    2003 57 min

    In this feature documentary from The Next Big Thing series, 6 aspiring comedians try out for Montreal’s Just For Laughs comedy festival auditions and struggle to make it in Toronto's comedy scene.

  • Greetings: Te'skennongweronne - Yves Sioui Durand
    Greetings: Te'skennongweronne - Yves Sioui Durand
    Carlos Ferrand
    2017 4 min

    In a space outside of time, Indigenous playwright Yves Sioui Durand encounters the masks that have been created for his plays over a period of more than 30 years. Inhabited by the spirit of the Elders, these faces influence the actors’ every move as they bring to life the memory of the First Peoples of the Americas.

  • Radical
    Radical
    Deanne Foley
    2019 6 min

    Deanne Foley profiles fellow Newfoundlander Mary Walsh, the Great Warrior Queen of Canadian comedy, musing on time wasted

    Deanne Foley profiles fellow Newfoundlander Mary Walsh, the Great Warrior Queen of Canadian comedy, musing on time wasted as an object of desire and time well spent as the fearless agent of her own destiny. A joyous call to action.

  • More suggestions

