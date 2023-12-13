The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Coldspring Project

The Coldspring Project

| 27 min

The human side of town planning, as exemplified in Baltimore, Maryland. The Coldspring Project concerned a proposed housing development for lower and upper income levels on a three hundred-acre site adjoining a wildlife sanctuary. The film records the differences aired in meetings of various interest groups that tried to modify the plan according to their views, and the compromise reached, based on plans drawn up by Montréal architect Moishe Safdie.

See also
Urbanism
Architecture
Foreign Countries
All subjects
Credits
  • director
    Pierre Letarte
    Kenneth McCready
  • producer
    Peter Raymont
    Wolf Koenig
  • photography
    Pierre Letarte
  • sound
    Hans Oomes
    Richard Besse
  • editing
    Peter Raymont
  • sound editing
    Gérard Sénécal

