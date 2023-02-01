A City Is

More than buildings, more than people, a city is a total expression of purpose and aspiration, past and present. This is a multi-image look at the conglomerate city, composed of a whole stream of visual and auditory impressions presented without commentary. Often the screen subdivides--two, three, a dozen images appear at the same time, creating a counterpoint of the turbulence and discord, the harmony and sophistication of the big city.

Credits
  • director
    James Carney
  • script
    James Carney
  • producer
    Barrie Howells
  • executive producer
    George Pearson
  • photography
    Michel Thomas-d'Hoste
    Gilles Gascon
    Douglas Kiefer
  • editing
    Jacques Bensimon
  • sound editing
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
