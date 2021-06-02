The Lake Winnipeg Project: Fisher River

The Lake Winnipeg Project: Fisher River

| 15 min

Start watching on June 21st!
This film narrows in on stories of generosity and perseverance in Fisher River Cree Nation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stories include the purchase and distribution of fish on a community and intra-community level, as well as stories of mothers who experienced unique challenges of their own while continuing to provide support and care to their families and communities.

The Lake Winnipeg Project is a four-part documentary series that calls attention to stories of ingenuity and resilience in four diverse communities surrounding Lake Winnipeg, at a time when many external forces are imposing change. Anishinaabe/Cree director Kevin Settee takes an “own-voices” approach to storytelling that gives Lake Winnipeg communities and peoples the opportunity to tell their own stories and speak to the challenges and successes they experience.

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by (( height )) Reset
Credits
  • writer
    Kevin Settee
  • director
    Kevin Settee
  • featuring
    Kailey Arthurson
    Marcie Sinclair
    Nipí Pimatisíwin Arthurson
    William Whiteway
    Sharon Lynn Mckay
  • producer
    Alicia Smith
  • executive producer
    David Christensen
  • picture editor
    Jordan Molaro
  • director of photography
    Kevin Settee
  • production assistant
    Faye Murdock
  • location sound recordist
    Kevin Settee
  • transcription
    Patricia Garry
  • title design
    James Monkman
  • motion graphics
    James Monkman
  • sound design
    Anita Lubosch
  • dialogue editor
    Paul Morrow
  • colourist
    Tony Wytinck
  • sound mix
    Bruce Little
  • online editor
    Bruce Little
  • studio operations manager
    Darin Clausen
  • studio administrator
    Bree Beach
    Devon Supeene
  • production coordinator
    April Dunsmore
  • associate producer - development
    Katy Slimmon
    Coty Savard
  • associate producer - production
    Devon Supeene
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • marketing manager
    Kelly Fox
  • social media manager
    Kevin Settee

Related Films

More great films