The Lake Winnipeg Project: Matheson Island

| 13 min

Watch on June 21st!
This film tells the story of the Whiteways of Matheson Island, who for generations have depended on commercial fishing as a means of survival and livelihood. The Whiteways share their devotion to their fishing lifestyle and the fulfillment and freedom it provides, as well as various challenges that arise due to factors such as health, government policy and the threatened future of the fishing industry.

The Lake Winnipeg Project is a four-part documentary series that calls attention to stories of ingenuity and resilience in four diverse communities surrounding Lake Winnipeg, at a time when many external forces are imposing change. Anishinaabe/Cree director Kevin Settee takes an “own-voices” approach to storytelling that gives Lake Winnipeg communities and peoples the opportunity to tell their own stories and speak to the challenges and successes they experience.

Credits
  • writer
    Kevin Settee
  • director
    Kevin Settee
  • featuring
    Ronnie Whiteway
    Robert Whiteway
    Melvin Whiteway
    Virginia Whiteway
  • producer
    Alicia Smith
  • executive producer
    David Christensen
  • picture editor
    Scott Parker
  • director of photography
    Scott Parker
  • filmmaking mentor
    Scott Parker
  • production assistant
    Jaydon Flett
  • transcription
    Patricia Garry
  • title design
    James Monkman
  • motion graphics
    James Monkman
  • sound design
    Anita Lubosch
  • colourist
    Tony Wytinck
  • sound mix
    Bruce Little
  • online editor
    Bruce Little
  • studio operations manager
    Darin Clausen
  • studio administrator
    Bree Beach
    Devon Supeene
  • production supervisor
    Esther Viragh
  • production coordinator
    Faye Yoneda
  • senior production coordinator
    April Dunsmore
  • associate producer - development
    Katy Slimmon
    Coty Savard
  • associate producer - production
    Devon Supeene
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • marketing manager
    Kelly Fox
  • social media manager
    Kevin Settee
  • community filmmaking workshop facilitator
    Scott Parker
    Kevin Settee
  • community filmmaking workshop
    Matheson Island School
    Kevin Dyck
    Heather Higgs

