It'll Be Nice Out Tomorrow

IMPORTANT: For the optimal experience, please use headphones and turn up the volume.

The influence of the weather on our daily lives and the immense role it plays in our conversations, day after day, are undeniable. The creators Guillaume Lévesque and Antoine Létourneau-Berger had the brilliant idea of weaving their film from snippets of meteorology talk collected in various cities of the Bas-Saint-Laurent. Focusing on human speech and its poetry, It'll Be Nice Out Tomorrow demonstrates how the uncontrollable elements permeate our collective imagination.

For its fourth edition, the NFB’s 5 Shorts Project shines a spotlight on the talent of independent artists from the Bas-Saint-Laurent! Watch the four short documentaries produced in partnership with the Paralœil production centre in Rimouski.

The first edition can be found here.
The second edition can be found here
The third edition can be found here.

Credits
  • director
    Antoine Létourneau-Berger
    Guillaume Lévesque
  • writer
    Antoine Létourneau-Berger
    Guillaume Lévesque
  • producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
    Colette Loumède
    Valérie Mongrain
  • project manager
    Nicole Hubert
  • images
    Philippe Chaumette
    Guillaume Lévesque
  • editing
    Philippe Lefebvre
  • sound design
    Antoine Létourneau-Berger
  • sound design consultant
    Marie-Pierre Grenier
  • music
    Antoine Létourneau-Berger
  • sound recording
    Antoine Létourneau-Berger
    Guillaume Lévesque
  • production assistant
    Juliette Hadjeras
    Marie Jomphe-Lemay
    David Marquis
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Patrick Trahan
    Marie-Josée Gourde
  • infographics
    Jacques Bertrand Simard
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • re-recording
    Luc Léger
  • Paraloeil team
    Sandrine Berger
    Jean-Philippe Catellier
    Émile Cyr-Perreault
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • production coordinator
    Coralie Dumoulin
    Joëlle Lapointe
  • studio coordinator
    Gabrielle Dupont
    Pascale Savoie-Brideau
  • technical coordinator
    Mira Mailhot
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier

