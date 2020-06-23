Mounds

This playful documentary by Nicolas Paquet and Tom Jacques stages the monumental dance of the peat vacuum harvester, a gigantic industrial machine conceived in Rivière-du-Loup. On top of a dramatic soundtrack composed with invented instruments, workers are busy forming large mounds, which are seen in all their aesthetic splendor through the eyes of the two creators. A nod to the NFB film De la tourbe et du restant, shot in the peat bogs of the Bas-Saint-Laurent during the 1970s.

For its fourth edition, the NFB’s 5 Shorts Project shines a spotlight on the talent of independent artists from the Bas-Saint-Laurent! Watch the four short documentaries produced in partnership with the Paralœil production centre in Rimouski.

The first edition can be found here.
The second edition can be found here
The third edition can be found here.

Credits
  • director
    Tom Jacques
    Nicolas Paquet
  • writer
    Tom Jacques
    Nicolas Paquet
  • producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
    Colette Loumède
    Valérie Mongrain
  • project manager
    Nicole Hubert
  • cinematographer
    Dan Popa
  • drone operator
    Simon Croz
    Anatole Planteur
  • editing
    Michel Giroux
  • sound design
    Benoît Dame
    Tom Jacques
  • music
    Tom Jacques
  • sound recording
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Patrick Trahan
    Marie-Josée Gourde
  • infographics
    Jacques Bertrand Simard
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • re-recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • Paraloeil team
    Sandrine Berger
    Jean-Philippe Catellier
    Émile Cyr-Perreault
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • production coordinator
    Coralie Dumoulin
    Joëlle Lapointe
  • studio coordinator
    Gabrielle Dupont
    Pascale Savoie-Brideau
  • technical coordinator
    Mira Mailhot
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier

