North Star - Episode 3: Light

| 14 min

Laurie and her intern Justine Giroux take a dive into Hawaiian culture and tour the impressive CFHT observatory, more than 4,200 metres above sea level.

Credits
  • research
    Patrick Bossé
  • writer
    Patrick Bossé
  • direction
    Patrick Bossé
  • None
    Pierre-Mathieu Fortin
    Andrew Richard Hara
  • participation
    Laurie Rousseau-Nepton
    Justine Giroux
    Ka'iu Kimura
  • voice
    Kaniehtiio Horn
  • cinematography
    Hugo Gendron
  • location sound
    Lynne Trépanier
  • editing
    Myriam Magassouba
  • sound design
    Jean-François B. Sauvé
  • original music
    Frannie Holder
  • production manager
    Geneviève Thibert
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
  • editing assistant
    Eli Jean Tahchi
  • art direction - animation
    Sarah Ouellet
  • illustrations
    Lou Guettet
  • animation
    Sindre Ulvik Péladeau
  • animated graphics
    Alain Ostiguy
  • translation
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • colourization
    Yannick Carrier
  • additional English voices
    Angela Galuppo
  • voice direction
    Mark Camacho
  • voice recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • foley
    Simon Meilleur
  • re-recording mixer
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • music mix
    Benoit Bouchard
  • additional images
    Geneviève Thibert
  • legal advisor
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • press relations
    Sophie St-Pierre
  • marketing manager
    Karine Sévigny
  • marketing coordinator
    Julie Fortin
  • learning program manager
    Sophie Quevillon
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior production coordinator - administration
    Brenda Nixon
  • studio coordinator
    Stéphanie Lazure
    Gabrielle Dupont
  • senior production coordinator
    Chinda Phommarinh
    Joëlle Lapointe
  • production coordinator
    Alexandra Bourque
    Alexandra Levert
  • technical coordination
    Luc Binette
    Daniel Claveau
    Jean-François Laprise
  • associate producer
    Mélanie Brière
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier

