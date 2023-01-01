This is the story of Joseph Rotblat, the only nuclear scientist to leave the Manhattan Project, the U.S. government’s secret program to build the first atomic bomb. His was a decision based on moral grounds.
The film retraces the history of nuclear weapons, from the first test in New Mexico, to Hiroshima, where we see survivors of the first atomic attack. Branded a traitor and spy, Rotblat went from designing atomic bombs to researching the medical uses of radiation. Together with Bertrand Russell he helped create the modern peace movement, and eventually won the Nobel Peace Prize.
Featuring interviews with contemporaries of Rotblat and passionate public figures including Senator Roméo Dallaire, The Strangest Dream demonstrates the renewed threat of nuclear weapons and encourages hope through the example of morally engaged scientists and citizens.
This is a documentary on the life of Jo Rotblat, who mobilized the world’s leading scientists to save the world from nuclear annihilation and won the Nobel Peace Prize for his life-long dedication. Rotblat and the Pugwash movement have inspired thoughtful people everywhere.Douglas Roche
From the playlist: The Strength of Peace
Ce bref coup d’œil au nouveau documentaire de l’ONF sur la vie de Joseph Rotblat, qui a mobilisé les plus grands scientifiques de la planète pour sauver cette dernière de l’anéantissement nucléaire et a remporté le prix Nobel de la paix en hommage au dévouement constant dont il a fait preuve, nous donne envie d’en voir davantage. Jo Rotblat et le mouvement Pugwash ont inspiré les gens et suscité la réflexion partout dans le monde.Douglas Roche
From the playlist: La force de la paix
The Strangest Dream, Eric Bednarski, provided by the National Film Board of Canada