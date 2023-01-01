The Strangest Dream

This is the story of Joseph Rotblat, the only nuclear scientist to leave the Manhattan Project, the U.S. government’s secret program to build the first atomic bomb. His was a decision based on moral grounds.

The film retraces the history of nuclear weapons, from the first test in New Mexico, to Hiroshima, where we see survivors of the first atomic attack. Branded a traitor and spy, Rotblat went from designing atomic bombs to researching the medical uses of radiation. Together with Bertrand Russell he helped create the modern peace movement, and eventually won the Nobel Peace Prize. 

Featuring interviews with contemporaries of Rotblat and passionate public figures including Senator Roméo Dallaire, The Strangest Dream demonstrates the renewed threat of nuclear weapons and encourages hope through the example of morally engaged scientists and citizens.

This is a documentary on the life of Jo Rotblat, who mobilized the world’s leading scientists to save the world from nuclear annihilation and won the Nobel Peace Prize for his life-long dedication. Rotblat and the Pugwash movement have inspired thoughtful people everywhere.

Douglas Roche
Ce bref coup d’œil au nouveau documentaire de l’ONF sur la vie de Joseph Rotblat, qui a mobilisé les plus grands scientifiques de la planète pour sauver cette dernière de l’anéantissement nucléaire et a remporté le prix Nobel de la paix en hommage au dévouement constant dont il a fait preuve, nous donne envie d’en voir davantage. Jo Rotblat et le mouvement Pugwash ont inspiré les gens et suscité la réflexion partout dans le monde.

Douglas Roche
Credits
  • director
    Eric Bednarski
  • producer
    Kent Martin
  • writer
    Barry Cowling
    Eric Bednarski
  • narrator
    Michael Jones
  • cinematography
    Nigel Markham
  • sound recordist
    Kent Martin
  • editor
    Angela Baker
  • production assistant
    Reina Endo
    Suridh Hassan
  • production supervisor
    Patsy Coughran
  • sound editor
    Alex Salter
  • original music
    David Christensen
  • additional music performance
    Jenn Grant
  • musician
    Anne Rapson
    Jennifer Jones
    Shimon Walt
    Diana Torbert
    Mark Adam
    David Christensen
  • consultant
    Patrick Boyer
  • additional cinematography
    Jerzy Rudzinski
  • assistant editor
    Trevor Schellinck
  • archival research
    Elizabeth Klinck
    Helen Weiss
    Eric Bednarski
  • online editor
    Steve Cook
  • on-line editing assistant
    Phillip Cairns
  • narration recording
    Lorraine Clarke
  • re-recording
    Allan Scarth
  • transcription services
    Candice Desormeaux
  • titles
    Sandra Macdonald
  • production coordinator
    Stephanie Coolen
    Vanessa Larsen
  • marketing manager
    Amy Stewart Gallant
    Philip Moscovitch
  • marketing assistant
    Candice Desormeaux
  • centre administrator
    John William Lutz
  • executive producer
    Kent Martin
